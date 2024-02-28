Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $252.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $252.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

