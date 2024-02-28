Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 500 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $21,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,742,000 after purchasing an additional 726,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,118,000 after purchasing an additional 185,399 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,141,000 after purchasing an additional 155,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $243.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,104 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

