Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Holdings Raised by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

