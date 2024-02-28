MQS Management LLC Sells 652 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MQS Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,391,507,000 after purchasing an additional 368,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

EOG stock opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

