Roth Capital Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Playtika in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLTK. HSBC cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

Playtika Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. Playtika has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 9.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 345,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Recommended Stories

