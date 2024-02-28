STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Mizuho

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.70% from the stock’s current price.

STAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

STAA stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 0.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 6,573 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $190,156.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,544,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,049,723.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 345,056 shares of company stock worth $10,347,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

