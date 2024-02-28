Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Issues Earnings Results

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 957.88%. The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Redfin updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. 2,804,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,831. Redfin has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.74.

Get Redfin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RDFN. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Redfin by 534.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.