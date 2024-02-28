Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $17.55 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $17,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,287,000 after acquiring an additional 428,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,457,000 after purchasing an additional 383,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,447,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,386,000 after purchasing an additional 807,052 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.53. 547,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,923,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

