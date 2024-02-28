Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $53.03 Million Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,030,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.80% of iShares MSCI China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. 1,276,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,724. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.994 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

