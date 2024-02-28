Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 389,256 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $56,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.64. 1,037,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,804,755. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

