Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $59,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Synopsys by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2,262.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 757,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 725,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $5.68 on Wednesday, reaching $568.32. 85,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,683. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.58 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $533.68 and a 200 day moving average of $503.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,586 shares of company stock worth $14,142,128. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

