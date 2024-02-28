Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 860,782 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1,832.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 860,782 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.48% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $80,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48,902 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,434,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,377,000 after purchasing an additional 306,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.74.

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.87. The company had a trading volume of 55,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,564. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $102.79.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $4,557,709. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

