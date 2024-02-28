ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,031 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $87,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after acquiring an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after buying an additional 112,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,299 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,373. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $8.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $758.73. 138,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,043. The company has a 50 day moving average of $743.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $652.47. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $155.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

