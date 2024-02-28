Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 129,269 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,446,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,269 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.56% of Cameco worth $96,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 562,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,584. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 0.96.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

