Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 128,940 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,243,078 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,940 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.22% of Imperial Oil worth $76,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 240.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 27.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,591,000 after acquiring an additional 589,017 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Imperial Oil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Imperial Oil by 1,385.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 76,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

