Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. Orion Office REIT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-1.010 EPS.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ONL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.99. 225,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Orion Office REIT has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Institutional Trading of Orion Office REIT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Orion Office REIT by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Orion Office REIT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Orion Office REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Orion Office REIT by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Orion Office REIT by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.