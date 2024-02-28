Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.300-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Global Net Lease also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.30-1.40 EPS.
NYSE GNL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. 1,006,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.06%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -86.59%.
In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,978 shares of company stock worth $5,362,151 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Global Net Lease by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
