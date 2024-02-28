Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.300-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Global Net Lease also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.30-1.40 EPS.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE GNL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. 1,006,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.06%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -86.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GNL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,978 shares of company stock worth $5,362,151 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Global Net Lease by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

