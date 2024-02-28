Acala Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.48 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $109.55 million and approximately $19.48 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014735 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00016594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001285 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,107.14 or 1.00197872 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 421,960.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.04 or 0.00178794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11765943 USD and is up 7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $14,439,391.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

