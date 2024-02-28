Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 27.6 %

VTYX traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.72. 7,127,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,905. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $455.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.

In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $37,371.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at $555,690.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,924.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,741,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,079,254 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000.

VTYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital cut Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

