United Bankshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

United Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.8 %

UBSI stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,427. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBSI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in United Bankshares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.