MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from MCAN Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MKP traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.43. 852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,127. The firm has a market capitalization of C$582.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.85. MCAN Mortgage has a one year low of C$14.70 and a one year high of C$16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on MCAN Mortgage from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

Featured Articles

