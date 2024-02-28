Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.45 Per Share

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.45 ($0.09) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Kitwave Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Kitwave Group Stock Up 2.6 %
Kitwave Group stock traded up GBX 7.65 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 304.65 ($3.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,712. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 274.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 272.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kitwave Group has a 52-week low of GBX 230.50 ($2.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 341.57 ($4.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £213.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,388.18 and a beta of 0.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.52) target price on shares of Kitwave Group in a report on Tuesday.
Kitwave Group Company Profile
Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.
