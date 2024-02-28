Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.45 Per Share

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.45 ($0.09) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Kitwave Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Kitwave Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Kitwave Group stock traded up GBX 7.65 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 304.65 ($3.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,712. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 274.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 272.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kitwave Group has a 52-week low of GBX 230.50 ($2.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 341.57 ($4.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £213.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,388.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Kitwave Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.52) target price on shares of Kitwave Group in a report on Tuesday.

Kitwave Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kitwave Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kitwave Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.