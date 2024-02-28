Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON GR1T remained flat at GBX 22 ($0.28) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.62. The firm has a market cap of £105.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.40. Grit Real Estate Income Group has a 12-month low of GBX 12.45 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 33.40 ($0.42).

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multinational tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

