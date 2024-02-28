Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Grit Real Estate Income Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON GR1T remained flat at GBX 22 ($0.28) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.62. The firm has a market cap of £105.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.40. Grit Real Estate Income Group has a 12-month low of GBX 12.45 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 33.40 ($0.42).
About Grit Real Estate Income Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grit Real Estate Income Group
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Grit Real Estate Income Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grit Real Estate Income Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.