Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 115.90 ($1.47) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $76.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of LON:RKT traded down GBX 732 ($9.28) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,106 ($64.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,130,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.88. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,012 ($63.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,570 ($83.33). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,628.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,633.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,641.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shannon Eisenhardt sold 1,311 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,380 ($68.24), for a total transaction of £70,531.80 ($89,461.95). Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.