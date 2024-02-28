BMO Capital Markets Increases Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Price Target to $102.00

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.00. 26,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,110. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.37. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $89.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.60.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 69,602 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $5,228,502.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,774,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,281,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 69,602 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $5,228,502.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,774,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,281,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 40,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $3,032,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,150 shares of company stock valued at $14,577,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,953,000. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Nuvalent by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,951,000 after acquiring an additional 502,259 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuvalent by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,735,000 after acquiring an additional 454,540 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

