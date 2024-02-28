Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,166 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $100,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $90.48. 349,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.81. The company has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

