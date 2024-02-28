Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 222.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 902,930 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.10% of Truist Financial worth $37,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.94. 476,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,771,880. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $47.04.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.