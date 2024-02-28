Bank of Nova Scotia Has $39.68 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,616 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $39,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,578. The company has a market capitalization of $164.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $206.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.38.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

