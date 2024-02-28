Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $54.83 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,730,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,832,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.14% of Kenvue as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,509,311. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

