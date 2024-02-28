Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 846,922 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $69,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 401,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,486 shares of company stock worth $11,657,317 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

