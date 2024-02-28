Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 1,856 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.13% of Constellation Brands worth $60,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $245.83. The company had a trading volume of 41,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,579. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.90 and its 200 day moving average is $246.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

