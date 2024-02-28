17,214 Shares in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Bought by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 10.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $36,169,880.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,804,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,060,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:OSW traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.20. 201,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $15.12.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

