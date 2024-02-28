Operose Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,695 shares of company stock valued at $28,002,380 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $263.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.01. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

