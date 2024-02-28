Clough Capital Partners L P Has $166,000 Position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,614 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $281,000.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance
FCT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. 794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,327. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
