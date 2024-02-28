Clough Capital Partners L P Purchases Shares of 7,550 ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 313,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,569 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 35.9% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 110,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:CEM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.47. 1,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,603. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $42.88.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.66 per share, for a total transaction of $671,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,166,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,757,508.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,525.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.