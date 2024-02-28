Operose Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 268 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,362,000 after acquiring an additional 79,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,922,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,528,000 after buying an additional 36,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after buying an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,896,000 after buying an additional 40,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $187.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 106.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.21. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.52 and a 1 year high of $218.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares in the company, valued at $16,137,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,940 shares in the company, valued at $16,137,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO James J. Frome sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $531,811.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,596.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,973 shares of company stock worth $12,748,429 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Read Our Latest Report on SPS Commerce

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.