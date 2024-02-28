Clough Capital Partners L P Takes Position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CXH remained flat at $7.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,567. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

(Free Report)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.