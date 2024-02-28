Clough Capital Partners L P Takes $280,000 Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 39.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,531,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after buying an additional 4,145,758 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,862,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,353,000 after buying an additional 558,869 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after purchasing an additional 454,941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 310,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,951,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 852,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. 86,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,847. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

