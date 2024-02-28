40,074 Shares in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Purchased by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 38,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,117,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,054,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,729 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.06. 245,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,954. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.15. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INDI. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

