Clough Capital Partners L P Buys Shares of 14,120 NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NPWR. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NET Power in the second quarter valued at $95,149,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in NET Power in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NET Power by 37.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 43,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get NET Power alerts:

NET Power Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NPWR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. 8,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,927. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. NET Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $17.62.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.