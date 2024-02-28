2,468 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,468 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $19,596,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 165.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cavco Industries by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at $6,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $368.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $342.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.99. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.84 and a twelve month high of $375.87.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $446.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Cavco Industries news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total transaction of $96,188.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $281,221.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $848,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248 shares in the company, valued at $449,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total value of $96,188.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $281,221.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

