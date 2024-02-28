Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 24,721 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,721 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,594,000 after buying an additional 892,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,736,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,550,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,519,000 after buying an additional 220,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153,738 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of RPRX opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $38.19.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.