Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $12,016,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.