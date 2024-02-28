Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.09.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

