Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $313.06 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.27.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

