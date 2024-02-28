Vinva Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,271 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 24.0% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.8% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,324,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,642,000 after buying an additional 146,968 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.06. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $94.29.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Get Our Latest Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.