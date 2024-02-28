Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 551 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,645,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,684 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.3 %

O opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.