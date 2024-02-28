Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $951,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $313.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.27.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

