26,350 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,350 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $73,660,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lyft in the second quarter worth about $34,942,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Lyft by 2,804.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,235,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $24,854,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $19.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $283,895.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,216,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $283,895.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,906,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,216,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $275,327.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at $21,083,283.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,111 shares of company stock worth $4,300,161. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

