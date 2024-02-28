Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.2 %

FAST stock opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $73.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,286. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

